Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

US President Donald Trump refused to comment on the presence of Russian drones in Polish airspace.

Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word

When asked by a reporter about Russian drones in Polish airspace, US President Donald Trump remained silent, writes UNN.

Details

Mr. President, what about Russian drones in Polish airspace?

- asked the reporter.

To which Trump remained silent, only uttering a short "nothing."

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs during the attack on Ukraine.

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties.

Alona Utkina

