I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7744 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 20014 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60891 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41346 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77283 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139986 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109127 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107097 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156895 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Trump wants to divide the world between the US, Russia and China - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

Trump's actions and statements indicate a desire to divide spheres of influence between the US, Russia and China. This may be beneficial to China and Russia, which seek to reduce the US presence in the world.

Trump wants to divide the world between the US, Russia and China - NYT

US President Donald Trump, through his actions and statements, seeks to divide the spheres of global influence between the United States, Russia, and China. This is stated in a publication by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this would be a return to the imperial rule of the 19th century. Trump has criticized US allies and spoken about the need to withdraw American troops from other countries around the world.

This could be beneficial for China and Russia, as they seek to reduce the US presence in other countries, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Trump often praises Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as strong and intelligent people who are his close friends.

 – the publication says.

According to Monica Duffy Toft, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, the leaders of the US, China, and Russia are striving for a "imaginary past that would be freer and more glorious." At the same time, Stephen Wertheim, a US foreign policy historian at the Carnegie Endowment, believes that Trump wants to expand America's open sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere.

However, as the publication notes, creating a sphere of influence in the post-imperial era is not easy, even for a superpower, as the US, China, and Russia see themselves.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the White House and US President Donald Trump are still more irritated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin than by the leader of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Asia
Europe
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
