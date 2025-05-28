Trump wants to divide the world between the US, Russia and China - NYT

US President Donald Trump, through his actions and statements, seeks to divide the spheres of global influence between the United States, Russia, and China. This is stated in a publication by The New York Times, reports UNN.

According to the publication, this would be a return to the imperial rule of the 19th century. Trump has criticized US allies and spoken about the need to withdraw American troops from other countries around the world.

This could be beneficial for China and Russia, as they seek to reduce the US presence in other countries, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Trump often praises Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as strong and intelligent people who are his close friends. – the publication says.

According to Monica Duffy Toft, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, the leaders of the US, China, and Russia are striving for a "imaginary past that would be freer and more glorious." At the same time, Stephen Wertheim, a US foreign policy historian at the Carnegie Endowment, believes that Trump wants to expand America's open sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere.

However, as the publication notes, creating a sphere of influence in the post-imperial era is not easy, even for a superpower, as the US, China, and Russia see themselves.

