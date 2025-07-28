Trump "very disappointed" with Putin and said he's going to reduce the 50-day deadline given to him

US President Donald Trump said he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he could shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month. He stated this after meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, writes UNN.

"We've had discussions, you [Starmer] and I have had discussions we thought we had that settled numerous times," Trump said.

"And then president Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said.

The US President stated that he was "very disappointed" with Vladimir Putin.

"I am disappointed with President Putin, very disappointed at him," Trump noted.

"We're going to have to look, I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer, what's going to happen," Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports at "around 100%" if no agreement was reached to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

