“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump unexpectedly fires inspectors general in key US government agencies

Trump unexpectedly fires inspectors general in key US government agencies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35664 views

The Trump administration fired inspectors general at 17 US federal agencies without warning. The dismissals took place via email and without the required 30-day notice to Congress.

The Donald Trump administration has unexpectedly fired inspectors general in a number of key government agencies. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Among these institutions affected by the changes were the Ministries of Defense, Transport, Energy, Internal Affairs, as well as the agencies responsible for veterans' affairs and the housing and communal sector. 

According to the US media, inspectors in 17 agencies were fired, but the head of the Justice Department's oversight body remained in office. The dismissals took place without prior notification to Congress, which is contrary to current legislation that requires 30 days' notice before such actions. 

Most of those who lost their positions were appointed during Trump's first term. According to reports, those fired learned of their removal via emails sent on behalf of the White House's director of staff. 

So far, the White House has refrained from commenting on the reasons for these actions, leaving many questions open.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

