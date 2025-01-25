Trump unexpectedly fires inspectors general in key US government agencies

The Donald Trump administration has unexpectedly fired inspectors general in a number of key government agencies. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Among these institutions affected by the changes were the Ministries of Defense, Transport, Energy, Internal Affairs, as well as the agencies responsible for veterans' affairs and the housing and communal sector.

According to the US media, inspectors in 17 agencies were fired, but the head of the Justice Department's oversight body remained in office. The dismissals took place without prior notification to Congress, which is contrary to current legislation that requires 30 days' notice before such actions.

Most of those who lost their positions were appointed during Trump's first term. According to reports, those fired learned of their removal via emails sent on behalf of the White House's director of staff.

So far, the White House has refrained from commenting on the reasons for these actions, leaving many questions open.

