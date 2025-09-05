$41.350.02
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 16730 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Trump to rename Department of Defense to Department of War today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to transform the Department of Defense into the Department of War. This name change, which will be secondary to the current one, is intended to solidify it permanently.

Trump to rename Department of Defense to Department of War today

US President Donald Trump will rename the US government's Department of Defense to the "Department of War" on Friday. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, according to UNN.

"Today at the White House: Trump to sign executive order transforming Department of Defense into Department of War" 

- Leavitt wrote on X.

Let's add

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Trump would release the name change on Friday. The executive order specifies the use of the name Department of War as a secondary name for the Department of Defense, along with phrases such as "Secretary of War" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet.

The order also instructs Hegseth to propose both legislative and executive actions to make the name permanent – the US Department of War.

Similarly, the execution of the order will require changes to public-facing websites and office signage at the Pentagon, including renaming the public affairs briefing room to the "Pentagon War Wing," according to a White House official. Other long-term projects are also in the works, the official said.

In August, the US president told reporters that he would likely change the name, stating that the United States had achieved more victories when it was called the Department of War, until it was renamed the Department of Defense in 1949 after World War II.

"Everyone likes that we had an incredible history of victories when the Department of War was called the Department of War," Trump said. "Then we changed the name to the Department of Defense."

Pete Hegseth made similar arguments in an interview on Fox&Friends.

"We won World War I, and we won World War II not with a Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with a War Department," Hegseth said. "As the president said, we don't just defend, we also attack."

Trump announced the new location of the US Space Forces headquarters02.09.25, 22:22 • 4813 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Fox News
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
United States