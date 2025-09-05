Trump to rename Department of Defense to Department of War today

US President Donald Trump will rename the US government's Department of Defense to the "Department of War" on Friday. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, according to UNN.

"Today at the White House: Trump to sign executive order transforming Department of Defense into Department of War" - Leavitt wrote on X.

Let's add

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Trump would release the name change on Friday. The executive order specifies the use of the name Department of War as a secondary name for the Department of Defense, along with phrases such as "Secretary of War" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet.

The order also instructs Hegseth to propose both legislative and executive actions to make the name permanent – the US Department of War.

Similarly, the execution of the order will require changes to public-facing websites and office signage at the Pentagon, including renaming the public affairs briefing room to the "Pentagon War Wing," according to a White House official. Other long-term projects are also in the works, the official said.

In August, the US president told reporters that he would likely change the name, stating that the United States had achieved more victories when it was called the Department of War, until it was renamed the Department of Defense in 1949 after World War II.

"Everyone likes that we had an incredible history of victories when the Department of War was called the Department of War," Trump said. "Then we changed the name to the Department of Defense."

Pete Hegseth made similar arguments in an interview on Fox&Friends.

"We won World War I, and we won World War II not with a Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with a War Department," Hegseth said. "As the president said, we don't just defend, we also attack."

Trump announced the new location of the US Space Forces headquarters