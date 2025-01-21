Trump to meet with Republican leaders at the White House

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 118923 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111306 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106850 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104048 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113655 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131429 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 118803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149171 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167450 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105149 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107662 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131429 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127672 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145429 views
Trump to meet with Republican leaders at the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40580 views

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders will meet with Trump at the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House at 14:00 local time, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to media reports, at 15:00 local time, other Republican Party leaders from both chambers, including Steve Scalise, Lisa McClain and John Barrasso, will also meet with Trump at the White House.

The White House has not yet officially published a schedule for Trump.

Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration21.01.25, 01:25 • 35897 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

