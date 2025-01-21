Trump to meet with Republican leaders at the White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House at 14:00 local time, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to media reports, at 15:00 local time, other Republican Party leaders from both chambers, including Steve Scalise, Lisa McClain and John Barrasso, will also meet with Trump at the White House.

The White House has not yet officially published a schedule for Trump.

