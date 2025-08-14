Trump to fly to Alaska for meeting with Putin on Friday morning – White House
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska on Friday morning for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The purpose of the negotiations is a ceasefire in Ukraine, without discussing the division of territories.
US President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. He will arrive at a US military base in Anchorage. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt to Fox News, writes UNN.
President Donald Trump's departure from Washington to Alaska for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Friday morning. He will leave the White House and head to our joint military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold a face-to-face meeting with President Putin
Leavitt added that after the bilateral talks between the US and Russian leaders, a joint lunch with delegations from Washington and Moscow is planned, followed by a joint press conference of Trump and Putin.
President Trump wants to exhaust all options for a peaceful end to the war
Addition
US President Donald Trump told European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.