Trump threatens Venezuela: Take back prisoners, or the price will be huge

US President Donald Trump threatened the Venezuelan government on the Truth Social network, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from the US. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, if Venezuela does not comply with this demand from Washington, it will "pay an untold price."

We want Venezuela to immediately take back all prisoners and people from mental institutions... whom the Venezuelan "leadership" forced to send to the United States of America. Thousands of people have been severely injured and even killed by these "monsters." Get them out of our country right now, or the price you pay will be untold! - wrote the US President.

At the same time, he did not specify what measures he intends to take in case of Venezuela's refusal.

Recall

In early September, US military struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. 11 people died. President Donald Trump said the vessel was acting on behalf of the drug-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

