Trump threatens to raise tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada after April 2 - CNN

The US President postponed the increase in tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada until April 2, but warned of a possible increase. Trump stated that such measures are necessary to bring wealth back to America.
The President of the United States threatens to further increase tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.
The publication notes that on Thursday the head of the White House signed executive orders that postponed tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada until April 2. At the same time, according to him, tariffs may still rise after this date.
I hate to predict such things. There is a transition period because what we are doing is very large-scale. We are bringing wealth back to America. This is a big deal. And there are always periods. It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us
He also advised not to pay attention to the recent jumps in the stock market, which were a result of his decisions regarding tariffs.
"If you look at China, they have a perspective for 100 years. We have a perspective for a quarter. We are focused on quarters ... And you can't just focus on that. You have to do what is right. We are building a huge foundation for the future," - added the President of the United States.
Recently, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada are merely a pretext for the administration's desire to ultimately annex the country.
