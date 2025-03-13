Trump threatens EU with 200% duty on wine over tariffs on American whiskey
Kyiv • UNN
Trump has threatened to introduce a 200% duty on European wines if the EU does not abolish the 50% duty on whiskey from the USA.
The Republican president is angry about the EU's new 50% tariff on American whiskey.
This was reported by UNN with reference to Donald Trump's page on the Truth website.
In response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum, the European Commission is introducing counter-tariffs on American goods worth EUR 26 billion (USD 28 billion). US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose 200% tariffs on all wines and other alcoholic products from the European Union if the EU does not reverse its decision.
The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive tax and tariff bodies in the world, which was created for the sole purpose of benefiting the United States, has just introduced a 50% duty on whiskey. If this tariff is not immediately abolished, the United States will soon introduce a 200% tariff on all wines, sparkling wines and alcoholic beverages from France and other EU countries. This will be very good for wine and sparkling wine companies in the United States.
Let us remind you
The US has imposed 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, affecting allies and economic rivals. Alcoa Corp warns of a threat to jobs and rising prices.
Europe responds to Trump's tariffs: the tariff list includes women's peignoirs and chicken wings12.03.25, 13:24 • 18970 views