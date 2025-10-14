Trump succeeded in what was necessary to end the war in Gaza; the right steps by America can also work with Russia - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump managed to implement what was necessary to end the war in the Gaza Strip; the right steps can also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following negotiations with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, writes UNN.

Now, as the war in the Middle East is ending, it is important not to lose the momentum of spreading peace. The war in Europe can also be ended, and for this, the leadership of both the United States and other partners is extremely important. Today, we have been talking about all this with Finnish President Alexander Stubb for almost an hour. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the parties coordinated their positions.

It is important that President Trump managed to implement the necessary things for the release of hostages and the cessation of the war in Gaza. Of course, the right steps by America can also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We have a corresponding vision. - emphasized the President.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the need to strengthen air defense. "I am grateful for the readiness to help. Russia must be deprived of the ability to continue the war and terror, and this can become the most reliable basis for peace in our region," the Head of State emphasized.

