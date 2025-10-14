$41.610.01
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6926 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 9424 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9522 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 13057 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13976 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15705 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17537 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27249 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34906 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump succeeded in what was necessary to end the war in Gaza; the right steps by America can also work with Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

President Zelenskyy discussed with his Finnish counterpart Stubb the end of the war in the Middle East and its impact on Ukraine. He noted that US leadership, particularly Trump's, is key to ending the war in Gaza and could work to stop Russia's aggression.

Trump succeeded in what was necessary to end the war in Gaza; the right steps by America can also work with Russia - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump managed to implement what was necessary to end the war in the Gaza Strip; the right steps can also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following negotiations with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, writes UNN.

Now, as the war in the Middle East is ending, it is important not to lose the momentum of spreading peace. The war in Europe can also be ended, and for this, the leadership of both the United States and other partners is extremely important. Today, we have been talking about all this with Finnish President Alexander Stubb for almost an hour.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the parties coordinated their positions.

It is important that President Trump managed to implement the necessary things for the release of hostages and the cessation of the war in Gaza. Of course, the right steps by America can also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We have a corresponding vision.

- emphasized the President.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the need to strengthen air defense. "I am grateful for the readiness to help. Russia must be deprived of the ability to continue the war and terror, and this can become the most reliable basis for peace in our region," the Head of State emphasized.

Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners14.10.25, 10:00 • 2364 views

Julia Shramko

