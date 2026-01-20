Trump still plans to meet with Zelensky, but no breakthroughs are expected - Axios

US President Donald Trump, on his way to Davos on Tuesday, still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, but a US official does not expect "any breakthroughs," Axios reports, writes UNN.

According to the publication, the conflict over Greenland has pushed back plans to use the week in Davos to reach agreements between the US, Ukraine, and European states on security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official stated that the plan to sign a "prosperity plan" by the leaders had been canceled. A US official denied that any date had been set and stated that the plan still needed refinement, the publication writes.

Trump still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, but a US official said he does not expect any breakthroughs - the publication states.

Meanwhile, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev in Davos on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine.

Dmitriev and other Kremlin officials on Monday praised Trump for his efforts in Greenland. Moscow also reported that Trump invited Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to join the "Peace Council."

