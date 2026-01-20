Trump still plans to meet with Zelensky, but no breakthroughs are expected - Axios

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:39 AM • 2494 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 4894 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 9060 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 9894 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 30060 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 61061 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 49361 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48862 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41863 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 56052 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 12852 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 5182 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 26201 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 27131 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 12722 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 12819 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 56052 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 63052 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 60223 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 76098 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 27501 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 42914 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 36260 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40915 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 52776 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Trump still plans to meet with Zelensky, but no breakthroughs are expected - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US President Donald Trump, heading to Davos on Tuesday, plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The American side does not expect breakthroughs from this meeting.

Trump still plans to meet with Zelensky, but no breakthroughs are expected - Axios

US President Donald Trump, on his way to Davos on Tuesday, still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, but a US official does not expect "any breakthroughs," Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the conflict over Greenland has pushed back plans to use the week in Davos to reach agreements between the US, Ukraine, and European states on security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official stated that the plan to sign a "prosperity plan" by the leaders had been canceled. A US official denied that any date had been set and stated that the plan still needed refinement, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT20.01.26, 12:13 • 420 views

Trump still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, but a US official said he does not expect any breakthroughs

- the publication states.

Meanwhile, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev in Davos on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine.

Dmitriev and other Kremlin officials on Monday praised Trump for his efforts in Greenland. Moscow also reported that Trump invited Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to join the "Peace Council."

Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos - Peskov20.01.26, 12:17 • 298 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine