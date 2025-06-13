$41.490.02
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 24922 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:04 PM • 31319 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
02:34 PM • 31948 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 41091 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM
June 13, 09:49 AM • 62495 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
June 13, 08:47 AM
June 13, 08:47 AM • 72855 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
June 12, 05:14 PM • 93652 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
June 12, 04:35 PM • 231508 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171027 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
June 12, 04:05 PM • 84120 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump stated that Iran's nuclear status is uncertain, and he is not sure whether negotiations will take place this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Donald Trump stated that he does not know whether Iran has a nuclear program. He hinted that Iran may have another opportunity to conclude a nuclear deal.

Trump stated that Iran's nuclear status is uncertain, and he is not sure whether negotiations will take place this weekend

US President Donald Trump said he does not know whether Iran still has a nuclear program after Israeli strikes on the country, and is not sure whether negotiations will take place this weekend.

Trump said this in a telephone conversation with journalists Reuters and NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

We knew everything, and I was trying to save Iran from humiliation and death. I tried very hard to save them, because I would very much like a deal to be made. They can still negotiate, it's not too late. We were very close to Israel. We are their number one ally to this day. We'll see what happens

- Trump told Reuters. 

In addition, he told the publication that he does not know whether Iran still has a nuclear program after the Israeli strikes on the country.

Nobody knows. It was a very devastating blow

- added Trump.

In a telephone conversation with NBC News journalists, Trump reiterated that Iran "may have another opportunity" to conclude a nuclear agreement, and hinted that the Iranians are contacting him.

They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now they may have another opportunity. We'll see. They're calling me to talk

- said Trump.

When asked to name those who call, he replied:

The same people we worked with last time... Many of them are already dead

- Trump replied. 

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said that the US supports Israel, and called the strikes on Iran last night a "very successful attack".

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. In Iran, announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
