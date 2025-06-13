Trump stated that Iran's nuclear status is uncertain, and he is not sure whether negotiations will take place this weekend

US President Donald Trump said he does not know whether Iran still has a nuclear program after Israeli strikes on the country, and is not sure whether negotiations will take place this weekend.

Trump said this in a telephone conversation with journalists Reuters and NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

We knew everything, and I was trying to save Iran from humiliation and death. I tried very hard to save them, because I would very much like a deal to be made. They can still negotiate, it's not too late. We were very close to Israel. We are their number one ally to this day. We'll see what happens - Trump told Reuters.

In addition, he told the publication that he does not know whether Iran still has a nuclear program after the Israeli strikes on the country.

Nobody knows. It was a very devastating blow - added Trump.

In a telephone conversation with NBC News journalists, Trump reiterated that Iran "may have another opportunity" to conclude a nuclear agreement, and hinted that the Iranians are contacting him.

They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now they may have another opportunity. We'll see. They're calling me to talk - said Trump.

When asked to name those who call, he replied:

The same people we worked with last time... Many of them are already dead - Trump replied.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said that the US supports Israel, and called the strikes on Iran last night a "very successful attack".

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. In Iran, announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.