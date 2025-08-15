$41.450.06
12:08 PM
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 30867 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 49093 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 34181 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 56482 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 33554 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 68914 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100546 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58094 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 205410 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump discussed Alaska summit with Lukashenka in phone call

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Oleksandr Lukashenka, thanking him for the release of 16 prisoners. They also discussed the release of another 1,300 prisoners and Putin's visit to Alaska.

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. Trump thanked him for the release of political prisoners and also discussed a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

Details

I had a wonderful conversation with the highly respected President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We also discussed the release of another 1300 prisoners. Our conversation was very successful. We discussed many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenka in the future

 - Trump wrote.

Addition

In June, 14 political prisoners, including the well-known political prisoner Serhiy Tikhanovsky, were released in Belarus. This event occurred against the backdrop of a visit by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. Recall that US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

