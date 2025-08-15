Trump discussed Alaska summit with Lukashenka in phone call

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. Trump thanked him for the release of political prisoners and also discussed a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

Details

I had a wonderful conversation with the highly respected President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We also discussed the release of another 1300 prisoners. Our conversation was very successful. We discussed many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenka in the future - Trump wrote.

Addition

In June, 14 political prisoners, including the well-known political prisoner Serhiy Tikhanovsky, were released in Belarus. This event occurred against the backdrop of a visit by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. Recall that US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.