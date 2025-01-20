Trump signed the document officially launching the presidency and went to lunch

US President Donald Trump has now signed documents at the Capitol to officially accept the transfer of power, reports UNN citing Sky news.

According to the publication, Trump was accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance, wife Melania Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.

After signing the documents, Trump headed to lunch.

The President of the United States must attend what is known as the Congressional Luncheon, a tradition that dates back to 1897.

After that luncheon, Trump and his party are expected to watch the parade from a grandstand erected in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.

