Trump says he will lift the ban on oil and gas drilling in large areas

President-elect Donald Trump said he would lift Joe Biden's ban on oil and gas drilling in US coastal waters. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The ban on offshore drilling will not be in effect. I will cancel it immediately. I will cancel the ban on offshore oil and gas drilling in large areas on the very first day (as president - ed.)", - Trump said.

Republican Trump takes office on January 20.

Addendum

On January 4, it was reported that US President Joe Biden intends to announce a ban on the development of oil and gas fields offshore a large part of the US coastal territory.

On January 6, Bloomberg reportedthat Biden has indefinitely blocked oil and gas development on more than 625 million acres of US coastal waters, warning that drilling there is simply "not worth the risk" and "not necessary" to meet the country's energy needs.