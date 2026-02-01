Trump says he 'hopes' for a deal with Iran

US leader Donald Trump said that the US "hopes" to reach a deal with Iran after the country's leader warned of a regional conflict if Washington attacked, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Asked by reporters about his response to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks, the US president seemed unfazed, asking: "Why wouldn't he say that? Of course, he could say that. We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world there, very close, in a couple of days. Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll find out if he was right."

Context

The publication adds that Trump spoke about American ships approaching Iran on Saturday evening, and previously warned that he could take military action against Tehran over the killing of peaceful protesters.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded with a warning that if the US started a war, the entire region would be drawn in.

In comments quoted by Iranian state media, he said: "America must know that if it starts a war, this time it will be a regional war. These threats are nothing new. In the past, American officials have also repeatedly spoken of war and said that all options are on the table, including war. Now this man (Trump) also continues to claim that they have brought aircraft carriers and military aircraft. The Iranian people should not and will not be intimidated by such things. We are not the ones who start a war, and we do not want to attack any country, but if America attacks or harms Iran, the Iranian nation will strike hard, and any war started by America will spread to the entire region."

When the US president was asked during a flight to Florida on Saturday night what his "final decision" on Iran would be, he refused to answer.