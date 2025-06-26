$41.790.08
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Trump said the US will hold nuclear talks with Iran next week

Kyiv • UNN

 54 views

US President Donald Trump announced upcoming talks with Iran regarding its abandonment of nuclear ambitions following a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This comes after successful bombings that he says have set back Iran's nuclear program by decades, despite differing assessments from US intelligence.

Trump said the US will hold nuclear talks with Iran next week

Details

Details

It was very severe. It was obliteration

It was very severe. It was obliteration

Trump said, ignoring an initial assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency that Iran's path to building a nuclear weapon may have been pushed back by only a few months.

Nuclear threat from Iran will no longer exist - Trump25.06.25, 17:29 • 3738 views

We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement. I don't know. To me, I don't think it's that necessary. I'll tell you, the last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover

Trump said, referring to Western accusations that Iran is enriching uranium to near-weapons grade.

Trump expressed confidence that Tehran would continue on the diplomatic path to reconciliation. The President did not provide any details about next week's talks, such as the venue and participants.

 Addition

Trump insisted that Iran's nuclear facilities had been pushed back "decades" by US strikes. He ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but believes this is an unlikely scenario.

Addition

Anna Murashko

News of the World

Reuters

NATO

The Hague
Reuters
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tehran
United States
Iran
