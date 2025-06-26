Trump said the US will hold nuclear talks with Iran next week
US President Donald Trump announced upcoming talks with Iran regarding its abandonment of nuclear ambitions following a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This comes after successful bombings that he says have set back Iran's nuclear program by decades, despite differing assessments from US intelligence.
US President Donald Trump has said he will likely seek a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions in talks next week. This was reported by UNN referring to Reuters.
Trump said his decision to use massive bombs to destroy bunkers during Sunday's attack had destroyed Iran's nuclear program, calling the result a "victory for all."
It was very severe. It was obliteration
Speaking in The Hague, where he attended the NATO summit on Wednesday, Trump said he did not see Iran engaging in nuclear weapons development again. Tehran has for decades denied Western leaders' accusations that it seeks to acquire nuclear weapons.
We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement. I don't know. To me, I don't think it's that necessary. I'll tell you, the last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover
Trump expressed confidence that Tehran would continue on the diplomatic path to reconciliation. The President did not provide any details about next week's talks, such as the venue and participants.
Trump insisted that Iran's nuclear facilities had been pushed back "decades" by US strikes. He ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but believes this is an unlikely scenario.
Earlier, US media, citing US intelligence, reported that recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the country's nuclear program, but rather delayed it by several months.