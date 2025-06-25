Nuclear threat from Iran will no longer exist - Trump

US President Donald Trump emphasized the end of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, stressing that after a precise strike by American military forces on an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, the nuclear threat from that country no longer exists. He stated this at the NATO summit, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The American leader recalled that last weekend the United States carried out a pinpoint attack on an Iranian uranium enrichment plant. According to him, the operation was carried out with such precision and efficiency that "no country in the world is capable of." After that, peace was achieved in the region.

Last Monday, an agreement was reached on a ceasefire and we call it the 12-day war - Trump said.

He expressed hope that the conflict was over, saying he hoped there would be no more retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran.

I don't think there will be any more nuclear threat from Iran - Trump noted.

The US President also noted that he had warned about the need for such actions 15 years ago, adding: "We have shown how America can exercise its deterrent power."

