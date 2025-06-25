$41.790.08
Zelensky "satisfied" with meeting with Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The meeting between Presidents Zelensky and Trump in The Hague lasted about 50 minutes. The Ukrainian leader is satisfied with the discussion, covering all significant issues.

Zelensky "satisfied" with meeting with Trump - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "satisfied" with the meeting with US President Donald Trump, a diplomatic source told the media, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

A source in the office of the Ukrainian president told AFP that Zelenskyy was "satisfied" with what was discussed.

Recall

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place, lasting about 50 minutes.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and the protection of Ukrainians.

Trump and Zelenskyy last met before that in the Vatican in April, where they spent about 15 minutes just before the funeral of Pope Francis. Plans for a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada earlier this month were canceled when Trump left the event early.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

