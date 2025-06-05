Trump said the US "hopes" to reach an agreement with the EU

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, during a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, spoke positively about a potential trade agreement with the European Union, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We will have a good trade agreement," Trump said.

"I think it will mostly be determined by the European Union, but you are a very important part of it, so you will be involved," Trump told Merz.

Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 9

Trump's main duties on the EU, including the threat of a 50% duty, have been postponed until July 9.

The President said he "hopes" there will be a trade agreement, or the United States will "introduce duties."

"I mean, I'm not against duties, or we will make an agreement on trade, and I think that's what we're discussing," he said.

Let's add

Trump's optimistic remarks came hours after the president separately held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Investors and economists have been concerned about the impact of the US president's trade war. In recent weeks, Wall Street has begun to bet that Trump will back down from his most aggressive trade war threats.