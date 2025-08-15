$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM
Trump said he plans to discuss territories with Putin. But the decision on this is up to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Donald Trump plans to discuss the issue of occupied territories with Vladimir Putin. He believes that the final decision should be made by Ukraine.

Trump said he plans to discuss territories with Putin. But the decision on this is up to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to discuss the issue of occupied territories with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but believes that Ukraine should make the decision on this matter. He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard a plane flying to Alaska, reports UNN.

Details

"I think they're trying to negotiate. They will be discussed, but I have to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make the right decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to bring them to the table, and I think there are two sides. Listen, Vladimir Putin wanted to take over all of Ukraine. If I weren't president, he would have taken over all of Ukraine by now. But he won't," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump hopes that the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "will lay the groundwork" for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard a plane flying to Alaska.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv