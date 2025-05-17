Trump said he is ready to go to China to meet with Xi
Donald Trump has stated his willingness to visit China for negotiations with Xi Jinping on important issues. He also emphasized the importance of keeping Arab countries out of Beijing's influence.
US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to travel to China to discuss foreign policy and economics with Xi Jinping. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Fox News, UNN reports.
"I certainly would," the White House chief said in an interview with Fox News when asked if he would like to visit Xi during a foreign trip. The American leader added that relations between China and the United States are "important."
As the publication writes, the head of the White House has repeatedly expressed his readiness to talk to the Chinese leader.
Despite Trump's willingness to establish contacts with the Chinese leader, he presented his just-concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as an attempt to keep these countries out of Beijing's sphere of influence.
"They were going to China to be their source, but that's not happening," Trump said of the three Arab countries, adding that it's "very important to keep them in our circle."
On May 11, US and Chinese negotiators held a meeting in Switzerland to ease tensions in the trade war. Trump reported significant progress and a friendly atmosphere at the talks.
