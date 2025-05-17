Trump said he is ready to go to China to meet with Xi

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM • 86508 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 94555 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 59020 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 71854 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 69052 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 106964 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 77925 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 64388 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161036 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172121 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.3m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 43089 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 35561 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 21602 views

In Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon - CCD

May 16, 05:13 PM • 8324 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey: new details of the meeting have become known

05:54 PM • 6460 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 86508 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 94555 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 294053 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 284316 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 345635 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Boris Pistorius

Donald Tusk

Mette Frederiksen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 21634 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 35606 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 43130 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 52286 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 103774 views
Actual

The Guardian

Forbes

Instagram

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Trump said he is ready to go to China to meet with Xi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Donald Trump has stated his willingness to visit China for negotiations with Xi Jinping on important issues. He also emphasized the importance of keeping Arab countries out of Beijing's influence.

Trump said he is ready to go to China to meet with Xi

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to travel to China to discuss foreign policy and economics with Xi Jinping. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

"I certainly would," the White House chief said in an interview with Fox News when asked if he would like to visit Xi during a foreign trip. The American leader added that relations between China and the United States are "important."

As the publication writes, the head of the White House has repeatedly expressed his readiness to talk to the Chinese leader.

Despite Trump's willingness to establish contacts with the Chinese leader, he presented his just-concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as an attempt to keep these countries out of Beijing's sphere of influence.

- Bloomberg writes.

"They were going to China to be their source, but that's not happening," Trump said of the three Arab countries, adding that it's "very important to keep them in our circle."

Recall

On May 11, US and Chinese negotiators held a meeting in Switzerland to ease tensions in the trade war. Trump reported significant progress and a friendly atmosphere at the talks.

Trump: The EU is in many ways more disgusting than China13.05.25, 02:53 • 4719 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Xi Jinping
United Arab Emirates
China
United States
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,529.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,545.66