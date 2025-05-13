Trump: The EU is in many ways more disgusting than China

US President Donald Trump said the European Union is worse than China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The publication notes that this happened a few hours after Washington and Beijing agreed to de-escalate the trade war.

The European Union is in many ways more disgusting than China. They (the European Union - ed.) will give way a lot, you'll see. We have all the cards. They treat us very unfairly - said the US president.

Trump also did not rule out that he may speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the end of this week.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other's goods. This was done to ease trade tensions and allow time to resolve disputes.

On Sunday in Geneva, another meeting of high-ranking representatives of the United States and China took place, aimed at easing tensions in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

