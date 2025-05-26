$41.500.00
Trump said he is considering sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Donald Trump announced possible new sanctions against Russia after the massive shelling of Ukraine. He expressed disappointment with Putin's actions, condemning the killings of civilians.

Trump said he is considering sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has said he is "definitely" considering new sanctions against Russia after Moscow shelled most of Ukraine with missiles and drones for two nights in a row, killing and injuring many people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Trump's comments came amid his apparent frustration with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and the state of negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"I am not happy with what Putin is doing. He is killing a lot of people and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him for a long time - always got along with him - but he's sending missiles into cities and killing people and I don't like it at all," Trump said.

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine26.05.25, 01:41 • 75734 views

Recall

On the night of May 25, the Russian army shelled Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, launching 367 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine. It was the largest air attack in the history of the war, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens. On the night of May 26, Ukraine was again under attack by Russia.

Earlier, UNN wrote that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that the West should respond with additional sanctions to the latest Russian attacks. He hopes this will force Putin to negotiate.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
