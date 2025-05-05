$41.590.00
Trump said he had "good discussions" about Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Donald Trump reported that recently he and his advisors had some useful discussions regarding Russia and Ukraine. He did not disclose details of the conversations.

Trump said he had "good discussions" about Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that he and his advisers have had some useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine recently. This is reported by the Reuters agency, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking to reporters on his return to the White House after a weekend in Florida, Trump was asked if he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. The head of the White House said he had not thought about it. At the same time, the American leader added that "we have had very good discussions" about Russia and Ukraine in recent days.

Donald Trump did not disclose the details of these conversations to the media. However, he added that there is "a lot of hatred" between the Ukrainian and Russian sides amid the war.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he may sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not prove that it is ready to move towards a peace agreement.

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement04.05.25, 22:41 • 7042 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
White House
Reuters
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ukraine
Florida
