Trump said he deliberately did not open the letter given to him by Zelensky for Melania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

Donald Trump deliberately did not open a letter from Olena Zelenska for Melania Trump, delivered by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Melania called the letter "beautiful" and "sincere."

Trump said he deliberately did not open the letter given to him by Zelensky for Melania

US President Donald Trump stated that he deliberately did not open the letter given to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his wife Olena to US First Lady Melania Trump. Trump stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

I deliberately didn't do it. It was given to me sealed. Melania told me it was an absolutely beautiful letter. So I'm going to look at it, but yesterday I gave it to her sealed. It's nice when you give something sealed. I don't like it when something goes wrong. I don't like that. Anyway, it was a beautiful, sincere letter.

- said Trump.

Addition

Yesterday, August 18, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy handed Trump a copy of the letter his wife Olena sent to Melania Trump regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, expressing gratitude for her letter to Putin last week.

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which she stated that "the time has come" to protect children and future generations worldwide.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

