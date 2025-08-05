Trump said falling energy prices would force Putin to "stop killing people"

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 6040 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36963 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33853 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70845 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41483 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36459 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37546 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90698 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128674 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80826 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.1m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 50337 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 28389 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 89708 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 22808 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57124 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 36963 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57438 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 70845 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 90698 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128674 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 52394 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 74448 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 67216 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 71198 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 373033 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Oil
Hand grenade

Trump said falling energy prices would force Putin to "stop killing people"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Donald Trump believes that falling energy prices will force Putin to stop killing people. He also threatens India with increased tariffs over purchases of Russian oil.

Trump said falling energy prices would force Putin to "stop killing people"

US President Donald Trump claims that lower energy prices could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop killing people. UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.

Details

Putin will stop killing people if we lower energy prices by another $10 a barrel. He will have no choice because his economy is in a deplorable state.

- Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

The US President added that he would soon "very significantly" raise tariffs for India due to its continued purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also said he was not concerned about oil prices.

The American president's comments came ahead of a deadline he set on Friday, according to which Russia must stop the war in Ukraine, otherwise Washington could impose sanctions.

Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia8/1/25, 12:51 AM • 137795 views

So far, Trump's threats have not been able to change the Kremlin's position.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff is to visit Russia this week for another round of talks with Russian officials.

Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctions8/4/25, 9:13 AM • 22267 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
United States
Ukraine