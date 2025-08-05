Trump said falling energy prices would force Putin to "stop killing people"
Donald Trump believes that falling energy prices will force Putin to stop killing people. He also threatens India with increased tariffs over purchases of Russian oil.
US President Donald Trump claims that lower energy prices could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop killing people. UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.
Putin will stop killing people if we lower energy prices by another $10 a barrel. He will have no choice because his economy is in a deplorable state.
The US President added that he would soon "very significantly" raise tariffs for India due to its continued purchases of Russian oil.
Trump also said he was not concerned about oil prices.
The American president's comments came ahead of a deadline he set on Friday, according to which Russia must stop the war in Ukraine, otherwise Washington could impose sanctions.
So far, Trump's threats have not been able to change the Kremlin's position.
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff is to visit Russia this week for another round of talks with Russian officials.
