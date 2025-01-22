Trump returns Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism

US President Donald Trump has reversed the decision of the previous administration of Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism was made by Biden less than a week ago, on January 15.

It was part of an agreement with the Catholic Church in which Havana agreed to release 553 political prisoners, including Cubans imprisoned during the suppression of mass protests in 2021.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized Trump's decision, saying that he “showed arrogance and contempt for the truth.

According to him, Trump's economic embargo measures only increase the migration flow from Cuba to the United States.

Recall

Just last week, it was reported that the administration of former US President Joe Biden plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This happened as part of an agreement concluded with the assistance of the Catholic Church to release political prisoners on the island.