Trump returns Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 118137 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 148670 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106757 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 147804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104038 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113646 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130900 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107099 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 118137 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 148670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 147804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167135 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104547 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 107099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130900 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145233 views
Trump returns Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28736 views

Donald Trump reversed Biden's recent decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden's decision was part of a deal with the Catholic Church to release 553 political prisoners.

US President Donald Trump has reversed the decision of the previous administration of Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism was made by Biden less than a week ago, on January 15.

It was part of an agreement with the Catholic Church in which Havana agreed to release 553 political prisoners, including Cubans imprisoned during the suppression of mass protests in 2021.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized Trump's decision, saying that he “showed arrogance and contempt for the truth.

According to him, Trump's economic embargo measures only increase the migration flow from Cuba to the United States.

Recall

Just last week, it was reported that the administration of former US President Joe Biden plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This happened as part of an agreement concluded with the assistance of the Catholic Church to release political prisoners on the island.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
cubaCuba
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising