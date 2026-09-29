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Trump ready to ease sanctions against Iran in exchange for nuclear concessions - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The US is reportedly ready to ease sanctions and unfreeze Iran’s funds in exchange for concessions regarding its nuclear program. Trump called the reports false.

Trump ready to ease sanctions against Iran in exchange for nuclear concessions - Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to offer Iran sanctions relief and unfreeze Iranian funds in exchange for specific steps by Iran regarding its nuclear program. Axios reports this, citing U.S. officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, representatives of Qatar and Pakistan continue efforts to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran, but key issues remain unresolved.

Iran seeks to focus the negotiations on the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. naval blockade, while the Trump administration is demanding that Tehran agree to concessions regarding its nuclear program.

Qatari mediators met in New York on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Qatar's proposal. Later on Monday or the following day, they are expected to hold corresponding talks with representatives of the Trump administration.

A U.S. official familiar with the meetings called them "positive and constructive" and said that Iran "made clear that it is ready to show flexibility on nuclear issues."

At the same time, the official emphasized that differences remain between the parties and that there will be no agreement "unless the nuclear issues are resolved."

The parties have still not agreed on the timelines for fulfilling their commitments or on who should take which steps first

- the source told the publication.

According to him, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is increasing, while the blockade and sanctions are weakening Iran's position. He added that the United States believes its position is growing stronger, and that Trump remains firmly committed to the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The official also noted that the White House is skeptical of Iran's promises and accused Tehran of violating a previous memorandum of understanding when Iranian forces opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in July.

This time, the United States needs guarantees that Iran is serious and is not simply trying to get out of the difficult situation it has found itself in

- the U.S. official said.

Trump responded to the report on the Truth Social platform, calling the reports "false."

The United States said it controls the Strait of Hormuz and rejected Iran’s demands27.09.26, 06:36 • 5514 views

Olga Rozgon

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