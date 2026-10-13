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Trump reacts to Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: says there were violations on both sides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

Donald Trump said he would check the information about Russia’s attack on six Ukrainian energy facilities. He also claims that both sides carried out strikes.

Trump reacts to Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: says there were violations on both sides

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would check reports that Russia had violated the so-called energy truce with Ukraine. He said this while speaking with journalists on October 13, UNN reports.

Details

The American leader claims that the Ukrainian side also carried out strikes on numerous facilities.

During the conversation, a media representative asked the U.S. president how he assessed the actions of Russia, which had attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine the previous day despite the announced cessation of such strikes. In response, Trump said he needed to check this information.

I need to check this because there were violations on both sides

- the American president said.

At the same time, Trump claimed that Ukraine had also attacked many facilities the day before, but did not provide specific data regarding those strikes.

In addition, the U.S. leader also made it clear that he would report the results of the review of information regarding a possible violation of the energy truce.

Recall

The previous day, October 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite the energy ceasefire initiative announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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