Trump-Putin summit could have been triggered by Witkoff's misunderstanding, but White House denies - Media

A misunderstanding by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff of Russia's position on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, officials suggest, could have been the impetus for the hastily arranged summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but the White House denies it, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a European official and two former American officials, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's misunderstanding of Russia's position on Ukraine may have served as the initial impetus for the hastily arranged summit on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Supporters of Ukraine have long believed that Putin took advantage of Witkoff's inexperience in high-level diplomacy. In this case, according to European governments, Witkoff may have misunderstood Russia's position on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Putin, and then, according to sources, presented an incorrect picture to European allies and Ukraine.

Witkoff left thinking that Russia was proposing a "peaceful withdrawal" of its troops from two regions of Ukraine, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, in reality, Putin demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from these regions, sources said.

The German newspaper Bild first reported last weekend on the possible distortion of information conveyed by Witkoff.

White House press secretary Anna Kelly denied this information.

"This is fake news," Kelly told NBC News in an email. "The weak Joe Biden administration did not understand foreign policy and allowed Russia to invade Ukraine."

She added: "Steve Witkoff clearly understands all aspects, and he and President Trump are working to achieve peace with a full and accurate understanding of all factors at play."