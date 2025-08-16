$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 72701 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 97037 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 63080 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 59357 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 55282 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 110206 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 190350 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 85406 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 173707 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57090 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Trump-Putin summit could have been triggered by Witkoff's misunderstanding, but White House denies - Media

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2348 views

A misunderstanding regarding Russia's position triggered the urgent Trump-Putin summit. Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Russia's proposals for troop withdrawal from Ukraine.

Trump-Putin summit could have been triggered by Witkoff's misunderstanding, but White House denies - Media

A misunderstanding by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff of Russia's position on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, officials suggest, could have been the impetus for the hastily arranged summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but the White House denies it, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a European official and two former American officials, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's misunderstanding of Russia's position on Ukraine may have served as the initial impetus for the hastily arranged summit on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Supporters of Ukraine have long believed that Putin took advantage of Witkoff's inexperience in high-level diplomacy. In this case, according to European governments, Witkoff may have misunderstood Russia's position on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Putin, and then, according to sources, presented an incorrect picture to European allies and Ukraine.

Witkoff left thinking that Russia was proposing a "peaceful withdrawal" of its troops from two regions of Ukraine, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, in reality, Putin demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from these regions, sources said.

The German newspaper Bild first reported last weekend on the possible distortion of information conveyed by Witkoff.

Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09.08.25, 12:42 • 80504 views

White House press secretary Anna Kelly denied this information.

"This is fake news," Kelly told NBC News in an email. "The weak Joe Biden administration did not understand foreign policy and allowed Russia to invade Ukraine."

She added: "Steve Witkoff clearly understands all aspects, and he and President Trump are working to achieve peace with a full and accurate understanding of all factors at play."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bild
White House
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Joe Biden
Ukraine