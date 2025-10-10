Washington proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on routes to and from the United States. It is explained that the reduction in flight time puts American airlines at a disadvantage. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Thursday, the Trump administration proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on routes originating or terminating in the United States. Washington explained that the reduced flight time allowed by this practice puts American companies at a disadvantage.

It can be concluded that the corresponding proposal is another act of escalation in the trade war between China and the United States - the two largest economies in the world. The confrontation entered a new stage after Beijing tightened control over the export of rare earth elements, which are crucial for some US industries, on Thursday.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to stop purchases of Russian oil.

While the Kremlin is trying to maintain an "unlimited partnership" with Beijing, China and the United States are holding talks that could radically change the global balance of power. This is according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

If China stopped its aid to Russia, the war against Ukraine would end tomorrow, said US President's special representative Keith Kellogg.