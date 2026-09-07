Trump promotes renaming the state of New Mexico to "New America"

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the start of Labor Day by posting memes on social media in support of changing the name of the state of New Mexico to "New America," as tense trade negotiations with Mexico gain momentum, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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On Monday, Trump posted several maps of the United States in which the territory of New Mexico had been renamed New America.

On Sunday, the U.S. president said he had received proposals to change the state's name and that he liked the idea. "Much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of this potentially incredible state. Wow, I like it!!!"

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Trump's posts came after his decision last month to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, after trade talks with Canada failed to produce a deal. However, the U.S. federal government does not have the authority to change a state's name. New Mexico is currently governed by Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat. She has held the position since January 1, 2019, and was reelected in 2022.

Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario Lake America

The governor said in a post on X that "the name New Mexico is not up for discussion — it was ours even before the United States existed."