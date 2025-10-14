$41.610.01
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Donald Trump plans to apply the experience of settling relations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He believes that pressure is a key element to achieving peace.

Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ

US President Donald Trump plans to use the experience of settling relations between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As the publication notes, the diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East gave Trump an important lesson that he can apply to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, some European and American officials warn: long-term peace in Gaza is not guaranteed, just as it is not in Ukraine. They emphasize that neither Kyiv nor Moscow currently intend to change their military strategy.

According to the publication, the main conclusion that Trump can draw from the peace agreement in the Middle East comes down to only one word - pressure.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip in Sharm el-Sheikh. He called it historic and one that would prevent World War III.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump confirmed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, October 17.

Yevhen Ustimenko

