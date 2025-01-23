Trump pardons two police officers convicted of killing a black man

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100757 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104278 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121654 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116593 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47433 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140842 views
Trump pardons two police officers convicted of killing a black man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37499 views

Donald Trump has pardoned two Washington, D.C. police officers convicted of killing 20-year-old Karon Hilton-Brown in 2020. The decision followed the pardon of 1,500 participants in the storming of the Capitol.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned two police officers in Washington, D.C., who were convicted for the murder in 2020 of a 20-year-old black man named Karon Hilton-Brown. This was announced by the White House, reports UNN citing Reuters.

In September 2024, Terence Sutton Jr. was sentenced to 66 months in prison and Andrew Zabawski was sentenced to 48 months in prison for “an unauthorized police pursuit that ended in a confrontation on October 23, 2020, resulting in the death of Karon Hilton-Brown, 20, in northwest Washington, D.C.,” the Justice Department said last year. The police officers remain at large pending the outcome of their appeals.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Sutton, who is in his early 40s, and Zabawski, who is in his 50s, are “on indefinite suspension without pay pending our administrative process.

The D.C. Police Union has petitioned for clemency for the two officers.

Add

After taking office on Monday, Trump pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol four years ago on Jan. 6, 2021. Among those pardoned were those who attacked police officers.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

