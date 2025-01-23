Trump pardons two police officers convicted of killing a black man

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned two police officers in Washington, D.C., who were convicted for the murder in 2020 of a 20-year-old black man named Karon Hilton-Brown. This was announced by the White House, reports UNN citing Reuters.

In September 2024, Terence Sutton Jr. was sentenced to 66 months in prison and Andrew Zabawski was sentenced to 48 months in prison for “an unauthorized police pursuit that ended in a confrontation on October 23, 2020, resulting in the death of Karon Hilton-Brown, 20, in northwest Washington, D.C.,” the Justice Department said last year. The police officers remain at large pending the outcome of their appeals.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Sutton, who is in his early 40s, and Zabawski, who is in his 50s, are “on indefinite suspension without pay pending our administrative process.

The D.C. Police Union has petitioned for clemency for the two officers.

After taking office on Monday, Trump pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol four years ago on Jan. 6, 2021. Among those pardoned were those who attacked police officers.