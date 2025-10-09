$41.320.03
Trump named the likely date for the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the hostages are likely to be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas. This agreement, signed on the night of October 9, provides for the release of all Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Trump named the likely date for the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas

As part of the first phase of the peace agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, hostages are expected to be released on Monday, October 13. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press, CNN.

The main thing is the release of hostages. Probably on Monday (October 13. - ed.)

- Trump told host Sean Hannity in a phone interview with Fox News.

"This is more than just Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East," the US President emphasized.

According to the Head of the White House, the future Gaza will become a "peaceful and much safer place," and the United States will continue to participate in ensuring its security and prosperity.

Other countries in the region will help in its reconstruction, because they have huge resources. We will help them succeed and maintain peace

- added the American leader.

Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Netanyahu earlier that evening. According to the president, the prime minister told him: "I can't believe it."

"I replied, 'Israel cannot fight peace, Bibi, they cannot fight peace,' and he understands that perfectly," Trump noted.

Israel-Hamas Peace Agreement

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of the peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would convene the country's government on October 9 to approve the agreement. Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the exchange of hostages.

Recall

According to the Associated Press, Hamas intends to release 20 live hostages this weekend. At the same time, Israeli troops will begin withdrawing forces from most of Gaza.

"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel09.10.25, 03:15 • 626 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Fox News
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip