U.S. President Donald Trump named Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the possible Republican Party candidates in the 2028 presidential election. At the same time, the American leader did not rule out that other contenders could also enter the race for the White House. Trump said this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the president, the Republican Party has plenty of politicians capable of leading the United States.

He especially highlighted the work of Vance and Rubio, highly praising their performance in the current administration.

Obviously, J.D. is the vice president. Marco is also among the leading contenders. They are both working fantastically, both are very, very popular Trump said.

Who could compete for the White House in 2028

Despite his favorable comments about the two senior officials, Trump did not name a specific politician whom he would like to see as his successor.

But there could also be surprises. We have some very capable people the American president added.

Thus, Trump left open the question of whom exactly he will support in the next presidential election.

The U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 2028, and the Republican Party has yet to determine its candidate.

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