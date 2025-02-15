Trump must take responsibility to bring the war to an end - Stefanishyna

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19092 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60173 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108659 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119398 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101504 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113129 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116769 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154664 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96747 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64985 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34509 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145187 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96591 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134684 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136590 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164778 views
Trump must take responsibility to bring the war to an end - Stefanishyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23662 views

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Trump should take responsibility for ending the war, but not for the entire peace in Europe.

The determination of US President Donald Trump does not mean that he should take full responsibility for peace in Europe, but it does mean that he should take responsibility and put all his strength into bringing the war to an end, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I do not think that the determination of the American president means that he should take full responsibility for peace in Europe. It means that he has to take responsibility, to put all the power of the American administration into bringing the war to an end. But it also means that he is responsible for justice and consequences for Russia, punishment for Russia,

- Stefanishyna said.

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define "red lines" and discuss it with Ukraine

Addendum 

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine needs to be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

