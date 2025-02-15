Trump must take responsibility to bring the war to an end - Stefanishyna

The determination of US President Donald Trump does not mean that he should take full responsibility for peace in Europe, but it does mean that he should take responsibility and put all his strength into bringing the war to an end, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I do not think that the determination of the American president means that he should take full responsibility for peace in Europe. It means that he has to take responsibility, to put all the power of the American administration into bringing the war to an end. But it also means that he is responsible for justice and consequences for Russia, punishment for Russia, - Stefanishyna said.

Addendum

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine needs to be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.