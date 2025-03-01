Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is considering a complete cutoff of military assistance to Ukraine. This includes cutting off funding, intelligence sharing, and military training.
The administration of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump may stop further indirect support for Ukraine, including other types of military funding, intelligence sharing and military training. This was reported by The New York Times , according to UNN.
Details
The NYT, citing a representative of Donald Trump's administration, reports that U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine have almost stopped and may stop completely.
The Biden administration considered the $67 billion in military aid it provided to Kyiv to be important. Trump sees any further aid as leverage
According to The New York Times , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Friday, February 28, to meet with President Donald Trump, knowing that the flow of weapons and military equipment from the United States to Ukraine had effectively stopped.
After an argument in the Oval Office between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the White House, a Trump administration official said that the president could decide to end even indirect US support for Ukraine, which includes other types of military funding, intelligence sharing, training for Ukrainian military and pilots, and the placement of an international assistance management center at a US military base in Germany.
On Friday, a Trump administration official said that all U.S. aid to Ukraine - including the latest shipments of ammunition and equipment authorized and paid for during the Biden administration - could be canceled in the near future
It is noted that, according to the Kiel Institute, European countries have allocated $138 billion for Ukraine's military operations, compared to $119 billion in military and humanitarian aid from the United States.
Recall
The Trump administration has no plans to announce new military aid packages for Ukraine. However, previously approved arms and equipment deliveries under Biden continue to arrive in Kyiv.
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine01.03.25, 01:46 • 92443 views