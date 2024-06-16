$41.340.03
Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34535 views

Trump called Ukrainian President Zelenskiy "the greatest salesman in history," while criticizing Biden's support for Ukraine during a speech in Detroit.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelensky

At a speech in Detroit, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, criticizing current White House President Joe Biden, also mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "the greatest salesman in history." This is reported by UNN with reference to the material of The New York Time.

Details

Former President Donald J. Trump met with voters at an African-American church in Detroit. Speaking to about 200 people, Trump mentioned his opponent Joe Biden, and also mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump accused Biden of "inflationary spending". He then appeared to criticize Biden's commitment to Ukraine, making a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the publication, Donald Trump said the following:

I think that Zelensky is probably the best salesman of any politician who has ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he leaves with 60 billion dollars 

- Trump said.

AddendumAddendum

The New York Times also reports that Mr. Trump largely ignored his history of racist statements during his speech in Detroit  . Instead, during a brief appearance before a discussion with black Detroiters at the city's 180 Church, Mr. Trump sought to portray Mr. Biden as an opponent of black people, focusing on the president's role in overseeing the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act.

Recall

UNN reported that Donald Trump criticized US aid to Ukraine, suggested replacing income tax with tariffs and called for unity among Republicans during his visit to Capitol Hill.

CNN: Biden, Trump agree to debate without drafts, cues or audience15.06.24, 20:24 • 20297 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
CNN
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
