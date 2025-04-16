Trump Launches "Self-Deportation" Program for Immigrants

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the "self-deportation" program for immigrants. This is reported by NBC News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the program provides a scholarship and a plane ticket to leave the United States.

Administration officials (Trump - ed.) are urging immigrants to self-deport, and the Department of Homeland Security has launched a multi-million dollar advertising campaign featuring Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem. - the article says.

According to Trump, the government will work with immigrants so that they have the opportunity to return to the United States "if they behave well."

Let us remind you

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to deport 1 million immigrants per year, which will exceed previous figures. To this end, negotiations are underway with 30 countries to accept deportees.

Trump is turning the CBP One refugee app into a platform for "self-deportation"