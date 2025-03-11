Trump is turning the CBP One refugee app into a platform for "self-deportation"
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration has changed the functionality of the CBP One app, renaming it to CBP Home. The app will now be used for the "voluntary self-deportation" of illegal migrants from the US.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced changes to the online application CBP One, which was previously used to process asylum applications at the southern border of the U.S. The app has now been transformed into a platform for "self-deportation." This was reported by UNN citing Al Jazeera.
Details
On Monday, March 10, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced changes to the CBP One application, which is now called CBP Home.
The CBP Home application allows foreigners to leave now and self-deport, so that in the future they still have a chance to return legally and achieve their American dream
"If they don't do it, we will find them, deport them, and they will never come back," added the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
It is noted that the updated app has been named CBP Home, and all users of the old CBP One app will be automatically redirected to its new version.
The CBP One application was launched during Trump's first presidential term to simplify immigration processes, including the inspection of goods at the border and tracking the status of entry documents.
Kirstjen Nielsen reiterated Trump's accusations, stating that Biden "misused" the CBP One app.
The Biden administration used CBP One for the illegal entry of over 1 million foreigners into the U.S. The launch of the CBP Home app will help restore the integrity of the immigration system
It is known that the Trump administration canceled several legal ways to stay in the U.S., including Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and humanitarian parole for certain groups.
Reminder
The Trump administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in the U.S. in April. This is part of a larger plan to strip 1.8 million migrants of their status, accepted during Biden's time.
