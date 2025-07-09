Trump is ready to sign the law on sanctions against Russia, but there's a nuance - Politico

US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia, but only on condition that it changes to give him more control over the imposition of restrictions. This is reported by Politico, citing an unnamed senior official of the Trump administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, "there is conceptual support" for the bill by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, but the document must enshrine "what the White House considers the president's sole authority to control US foreign policy."

The current version subjects the president's foreign policy decisions to micromanagement by Congress through a joint resolution of disapproval procedure. ... This is an unacceptable option for us. The administration will not be subject to micromanagement by Congress regarding the president's foreign policy. The bill needs full authority to waive imposed sanctions - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

The authors add that "Trump's new willingness to engage with Congress" on the sanctions bill underscores his growing frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who, he says, has rejected efforts to negotiate an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine.

"Now the president has shown that he can negotiate anything anywhere, and Putin has made him look like a fool," one Republican close to the White House told the publication.

Recall

On June 29, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.

In early July, Trump said he had discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin was not thrilled about them.

On July 2, it was reported that Trump lifted sanctions from some Russian companies, including critically important ones.

