Starmer: Trump is a reliable partner, our teams are constantly in communication

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insists that United States President Donald Trump is a reliable partner. He added that the leaders demonstrated "real determination" to insist on a ceasefire in Ukraine, UNN writes, citing The Guadian.

We work very closely with the United States, we have been doing it for many years. Our teams are in constant communication with each other, as they have been over the past week - Starmer noted.

Regarding spending, Starmer said that, according to new calculations, Great Britain will spend 4.1% of GDP on defense by 2027.

Keir Starmer stated that now is the time to force Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. He recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been ready for a ceasefire for many weeks.

US President Donald Trump called the decision of NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP a "historic milestone". This is necessary to protect against the terrible situation between Russia and Ukraine.