Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump is initiating the creation of a fund to support Ukraine. This should be done through new tariffs on China, increased pressure on Moscow, and accelerated diplomatic settlement of the conflict, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Donald Trump has instructed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss a plan to create a fund for Ukraine's victory with European allies. This fund is to be financed by increased tariffs on imports from China.

According to the publication, this initiative by Trump is intended to prepare the ground for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US on October 17.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine. He urged him to stop killing Ukrainians and Russians.

Donald Trump also stated that Zelenskyy, during a meeting in Washington this Friday, would ask America for the supply of Tomahawk missiles.