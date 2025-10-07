Trump imposes 25% tariffs on medium and heavy trucks

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, October 6, the introduction of a 25% tariff on medium and heavy trucks, which will come into effect on November 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to a publication by the American leader on the social network Truth Social, and the news agency Reuters.

From November 1, 2025, tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks arriving in the United States from other countries will be 25%. - the post says.

According to Reuters, large vehicles include such types of vehicles as trucks, garbage trucks, utility vehicles, transit, shuttle and school buses, tractor-trailers, as well as semi-trailers and heavy special vehicles.

Recall

In late September, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs on imports of wood and wood products, including lumber (10%) and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture (25%). These measures could lead to an increase in housing and furniture prices, and also affect domestic industry and exports.

US imposes new tariffs on pasta from Italy: what Rome says