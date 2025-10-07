Trump imposes 25% tariffs on medium and heavy trucks
US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on medium and heavy trucks, effective November 1, 2025. This applies to freight trucks, garbage trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles.
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, October 6, the introduction of a 25% tariff on medium and heavy trucks, which will come into effect on November 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to a publication by the American leader on the social network Truth Social, and the news agency Reuters.
From November 1, 2025, tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks arriving in the United States from other countries will be 25%.
According to Reuters, large vehicles include such types of vehicles as trucks, garbage trucks, utility vehicles, transit, shuttle and school buses, tractor-trailers, as well as semi-trailers and heavy special vehicles.
