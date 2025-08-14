$41.510.09
Trump hopes to achieve ceasefire at summit with Putin - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to ending the war in Ukraine would take longer than a meeting between Trump and Putin. To achieve peace, security guarantees and "territorial disputes" will have to be discussed.

Trump hopes to achieve ceasefire at summit with Putin - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than tomorrow's meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Rubio told reporters that "to achieve peace, certain security guarantees will have to be discussed."

He also said that "territorial disputes and claims, as well as what they are fighting for" would have to be discussed.

"All of this will be part of a comprehensive solution," he added.

Rubio suggested that "the president hopes to achieve some cessation of hostilities so that these talks can take place."

Trump to fly to Alaska for meeting with Putin on Friday morning – White House14.08.25, 16:19 • 2988 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated to European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.

Antonina Tumanova

