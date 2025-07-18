Trump hinted at future "great" trade deals
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump hinted at future "great" trade deals that may be announced soon. He also noted that the US is imposing 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico starting August 1.
When I send a document that you pay 35% or 40% duty, that will be the deal.
According to him, "then they will call and ask to make a slightly different kind of deal, for example, to open their country for trade."
The EU's chief negotiator with the US, Maroš Šefčovič, said that US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce 30% tariffs on European goods would "practically prohibit" transatlantic trade.