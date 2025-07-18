Trump hinted at future "great" trade deals

US President Donald Trump hinted at some "big" trade deals that may be announced soon, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

When I send a document that you pay 35% or 40% duty, that will be the deal. - he said.

According to him, "then they will call and ask to make a slightly different kind of deal, for example, to open their country for trade."

Recall

From August 1, the US introduces 30% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced this on social media, expanding tariff restrictions to a number of countries.

The EU's chief negotiator with the US, Maroš Šefčovič, said that US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce 30% tariffs on European goods would "practically prohibit" transatlantic trade.