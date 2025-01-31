Trump, duties, and uncertainty: bitcoin dips to $104,000

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40932 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74681 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131092 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103630 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113352 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116946 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99568 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108533 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108533 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138956 views
Trump, duties, and uncertainty: bitcoin dips to $104,000

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30914 views

The cryptocurrency market is showing instability due to Trump's statements about the possible introduction of 100% duties for the BRICS countries. Bitcoin fell by 1.1% after threats of new trade restrictions with Canada, Mexico, and China.

The cryptocurrency market continues to show instability. Bitcoin dropped to $104,379 after US President Donald Trump's statements about the possible introduction of 100% duties for the BRICS countries, as well as duties on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, UNN reports with reference to Investing.com.

Details

Bitcoin declined on Friday and showed unstable dynamics throughout the week. The main cause of concern in the market was Donald Trump's statements about possible new duties that could affect global trade. Additional caution among investors was caused by expectations of an inflation report in the US, which could affect the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Trump imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico31.01.25, 05:27 • 109288 views

Bitcoin experienced sharp fluctuations during the week. At first, it dropped below $100,000 after news of the launch of a powerful Chinese artificial intelligence model, which triggered a large-scale sell-off in risky assets. However, the cryptocurrency later recovered its position and remained in the range of $100,000 to $105,000.

DeepSeek hype: what you should know about the app and whether it is safe29.01.25, 12:08 • 124705 views

On Friday, bitcoin fell by 1.1%, settling at $104,379.

The day before, Donald Trump made another loud statement. He threatened to impose 100% duties on the BRICS countries if they try to create their own currency and abandon the dollar.

Trump again threatens BRICS with 100% tariffs if they try to replace the US dollar - Reuters31.01.25, 09:28 • 30617 views

Just a few hours earlier, he also confirmed that 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% duty on Chinese goods, could come into effect in the coming days.

The threat of trade restrictions has raised fears of a possible global economic slowdown, forcing investors to abandon risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum rose by 1.6% to $3,243.87, while XRP lost 1% to trade at $3.0866. The $TRUMP memecoin continues to fall, losing another 7.2% and trading 60% below its all-time high. Dogecoin is down 1.2%, while Solana, Cardano, and Polygon remain within a range of minor fluctuations.

The cryptocurrency market remains volatile. Traders are awaiting the publication of the PCE price index in the US, a key inflation indicator that could influence the Fed's decision on interest rates.

Recall 

Yesterday, bitcoin began to rise, recovering its position after recent losses. This happened against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, which was generally in line with market expectations. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising